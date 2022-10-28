Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has added William Jackson Harper to its already large cast in an undisclosed role. While not many details are available yet, the original report described his character as a leader of a rebel group inside the Quantum Real that bring the fight to Kang. William Jackson Harper has been a huge fancast for Fantastic Four's Reed Richards as well. Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania Trailer: Jonathan Majors' Kang Asks Scott Lang For Help in this First Look at Paul Rudd's Marvel Film (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

