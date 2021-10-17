In a special section at DC Fandome 2021 paying tribute to Wonder Woman, director Patty Jenkins in a conversation with Lynda Carter, the '70s Wonder Woman, confirmed she is working on Wonder Woman 3. And of course, Gal Gadot will return to the titular role.

Patty Jenkins confirms she is working on 'Wonder Woman 3' pic.twitter.com/oVmDdnE8V8 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 16, 2021

