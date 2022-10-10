Jamie Lee Curtis has slammed Kanye West for his anti-Semitic comments that he posted on social media over the past weekend. Addressing the tweets, Jamie Lee Curtis says that she burst into tears reading the tweets. Kanye West found himself embroiled in a controversy when the rapper posted tweets threatening violence against the Jewish community. Kanye West's Instagram and Twitter Account Restricted Over Anti-Semitic Posts.

Check Out the Video:

Jamie Lee Curtis addresses Kanye West’s anti-Semitic posts on social media: “I woke up and burst into tears. Defcon 3 on Jewish people? What are you doing?” pic.twitter.com/q9qcmEGbY3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)