Wednesday Addams’ actress Jenna Ortega, during the promotion of the Netflix series, shared how she performed autopsies on dead animals when she was younger. During interview with the WIRED, the actress admitted, “I’m a weirdo in the (sense that) I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger, like little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard.” Wednesday Addams Trailer: Tim Burton’s Addams Family Spinoff Series Introduces Christina Ricci and Fred Armisen Uncle Fester (Watch Video).

Jenna Ortega On Performing Autopsies On Dead Animals

