Colombian Singer-songwriter Kali Uchis gave birth to their first child on Thursday, March 14. The first-time parents took to their social media to announce the happy news to their fans. The couple shared a heartfelt video on Instagram featuring their baby's arrival. Sharing the video, they wrote, "you are everything we could have hoped for & more. Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. may our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health." Maluma and Girlfriend Susana Welcome Their First Child, Rapper Drops Heartwarming FIRST Pictures of His Baby Girl on Insta!.

Kali Uchis Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Don Toliver:

