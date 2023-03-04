The tenth match of CCL 2023 will take place between Karnataka Bulldozers and Chennai Rhinos. This match will happen at Bengaluru. The Karnataka Bulldozers vs Chennai Rhinos match will begin at 7pm and conclude at 11pm. It will be broadcasted on Zee Channels like Zee Anmol Cinema (Hindi language), Zee Thirai (Tamil language) and Zee Picchar (Kannada language). You can also watch the live streaming on Zee5 and CCL’s YouTube channels. Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers CCL 2023: Kiccha Sudeep's Team Wins by 8 Wickets! Jayaram Karthik Bags Best Bowler, Rajeev Pillai Is Best Batsman; Pradeep Man of the Match.

Watch Karnataka Bulldozers vs Chennai Rhinos Match LIVE:

CCL 2023 Matches Streaming Channels

CCL 2023 Streaming Channels (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ccl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)