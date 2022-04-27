Veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday (April 27). On a shocking note, he was found dead in his COVID-19 quarantine hotel. He was quarantining at The Kowloon Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui after he has returned from Singapore. Christopher Plummer, Oscar-Winning Hollywood Legend, Dies at 91.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Popular Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang, 87, was found dead in his quarantine hotel today after his return from Singapore two days ago. An inquest is necessary to establish his cause of death, including whether he died of Covid. pic.twitter.com/cdeMCP97R3 — Regina Ip Lau Suk Yee (@ReginaIplau) April 27, 2022

