Today (March 11), the 13th match of CCL 2023 is set to take place between Kerala Strikers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs and its set to happen at Jodhpur. The match will begin at 2:30pm and conclude at 6:30pm. It will telecast on Zee Channels like Zee Anmol Cinema (Hindi language), Flowers TV (Malayalam language) and Zee Biskope (Bhojpuri language). You can also watch the live streaming on Zee5 and CCL’s YouTube channels. Kerala Strikers vs Mumbai Heroes CCL 2023 Match Update: Ritiesh Deshmukh & Men Defeat Kunchacko Boban's Team at Their Home by Seven Runs in a Thrilling Encounter.

Watch Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Match LIVE Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)