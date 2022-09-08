Jinwoon is starring in a movie titled Oh My Ghost and he recently discussed the movie as well as his solo album in an interview. Besides his acting comeback, he may also be making his music comeback with a solo album which is all ready. But Jinwoon has not decided when to release it yet and he is not in a rush. BTS To Reportedly Release the Official Song for 2022 FIFA World Cup Under the ‘Goal of the Century’ Campaign.

