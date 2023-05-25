Aespa is the South Korean girl group consisting of four members – Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The K-pop girls have made their stunning appearances on Cannes 2023 red carpet. They made heads turn with their chic sartorial choices and makeup. The fabulous four posed together for the paparazzi at the film festival. Cannes 2023: K-Pop AESPA Set to Become the First Group to Attend the 76th Award Ceremony- Reports.

Aespa at Cannes 2023

aespa is the first k-pop group to be officially invited to the cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/OhBHGTkn5o — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) May 24, 2023

The Stunning K-Pop Girls

aespa members at cannes film festival.pic.twitter.com/n4J41z265Y — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) May 24, 2023

Karina, Giselle, Winter, Ningning

This isn't a Winter, Ningning, Giselle and Karina illusion — come and get @aespa_official at #Cannes. ✨ pic.twitter.com/lXGd95omSm — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 24, 2023

BEAUTIES

