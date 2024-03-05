Korean group, Aespa's Karina, has shared a handwritten apology letter addressing the dating with actor Lee Jaewook. In her letter, she expresses remorse and apologises for surprising and causing concern to her fans. Karina acknowledges many of her fans' disappointment and sadness and expresses regret for any hurt caused. She hopes her letter conveys some of her feelings and sincerely apologises to the fans who have supported her since her debut. Karina reassures her fans of her commitment to working hard, being mature, and continuing to grow with them in the future. aespa's Karina and Lee Jae Wook Are Dating! Duo's Agencies Confirm Their Relationship

Aespa's Karina Issues Handwritten Letter To Her Fans:

aespa's Karina shares a handwritten apology letter over dating actor Lee Jaewook: “Hello, this is Karina. I'm sorry for surprising and causing concern to my fans. I know many of you may have been disappointed, and I'm aware of the sadness recalling our shared moments brings. I… pic.twitter.com/mgKSd8CkFt — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 5, 2024

