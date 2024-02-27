Korean actor Lee Jae Wook and aespa member Karina have officially announced their romantic relationship, as confirmed by their respective agencies, C-JeS Studio and SM Entertainment. The agencies have requested the public to support the couple and respect their privacy as they are still in the process of getting to know each other. The two stars were first introduced to each other at a Prada fashion show in Milan and have since been spotted taking late-night walks in Lee Jae Wook's neighbourhood. aespa’s Ningning Joins Versace As Global Ambassador, Becomes Second K-Pop Idol To Represent Brand After Stray Kids’ Hyunjin!

Lee Jae Wook And aespa's Karina Are Dating

