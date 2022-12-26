Pachinko actor Hyunri and Alice in Borderland actor Keita Machida have tied the knot on December 25. On December 26, Hyunri's agency confirmed the news. The two first met while working together and then later dated for 5 years before getting married. Squid Game: From Sweet Home to Alice in Borderland, 5 Exciting Shows To Check Out After You Finish Bingeing Netflix’s Latest Hit Series.

