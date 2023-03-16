Ong Seong-wu’s agency Fantagio has issued a statement and announced about South Korean singer-actor’s military enlistment date. The statement read, “We would like to inform you about his military enlistment. Ong Seong Wu will begin his basic military training starting on April 17 and fulfill his national duty as an active solder in the military.” MONSTA X’s Minhyuk Announces Military Enlistment Date, Tells Fans ‘I’m Not Going Somewhere Far So Don’t Be Too Sad’ in His Letter.

Ong Seong-wu’s Military Enlistment Date

