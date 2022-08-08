BLACKPINK had announced that they would be going on a world tour and have released the schedule for it. It it contains the names of various places like Singapore, Seoul, Hamilton Barcelona and more. Many fans are wondering if they'll come to their countries if it is not listed. but the schedule says "AND MORE" at the end which means they will probably be adding more dates to the schedule.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)