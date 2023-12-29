YG Entertainment has announced that BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa will not be renewing their individual contracts with the agency. YG Entertainment has specified that there will be no exclusive contracts for BLACKPINK's solo activities outside the group and expressed support for the members' solo ventures. Recently, all four renewed their group contracts with the agency. According to Soompi, the members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have committed to collective endeavours. BLACKPINK’s Jennie Takes On 'Wop' Dance Challenge in Stylish Puffer Jacket and Beanie During Camping Adventure (Watch Video).

No Solo Contract Renewal For BLACKPINK

YG Entertainment on BLACKPINK’s contract: — “YG recently signed an extension contract for BLACKPINK's group activities, and agreed not to proceed with a separate additional contract for individual activities. We will do our best to support BLACKPINK's activities in the future,… pic.twitter.com/MqH42eoePj — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) December 29, 2023

