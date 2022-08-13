Jennie and Jisoo's teasers for "Pink Venom" are officially out! The two look stunning in their concept teasers #2, with Jennie under a grey hood and Jisoo with her pitch black hair and bangs. The excitement for BLACKPINK's comeback will continue to build with more to come. Stay tuned! BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rose’s Dramatically Mysterious and Dark Teasers for ‘Pink Venom’ Are Out!

Gorgeous

So Exciting

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)