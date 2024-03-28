BLACKPINK's Rose is poised to lend her captivating vocals to the theme song "Final Love Song" for Mnet's I-LAND 2: N/a, a reality show focused on nurturing female trainees at The Black Label to become K-Pop's next global trendsetter girl group. According to Allkpop.com, the title track will release on April 4 at 6 PM KST, and the show's second season is slated to premiere on April 18 at 8:50 PM KST. BLACKPINK’s Rose Turns Heads at Paris Fashion Show With Monochrome Chic Outfit (View Pics).

