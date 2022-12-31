Dispatch reported that IU and Lee Jong Suk are reportedly dating and have been in a relationship for around four months. The two first met on Inkigayo 10 years ago and their relationship turned romantic after being friends. They apparently also spent Christmas together in Nagoya, Japan where they enjoyed their time for three days in a luxury resort. Lee Jong Suk Dedicated His MBC Drama Awards Acceptance Speech to His Girlfriend? Netizens Suspect He Was Talking About IU.

