Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders are not only getting married, but are also expecting their first child together. In his letter to fans, Joong Ki wrote "Naturally, we both wanted to make a happy family. We have been trying hard to keep each other's promise and gratefully, we have welcomed a precious life between the two of us. So today, we have registered our marriage as a couple, based on our deepest love and trust." Song Joong-ki's Girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders Photos and Videos Attending Wedding With Vincenzo Actor Goes Viral!

View Song Joong Ki's Full Letter:

[BREAKING] #SongJoongKi announces his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders https://t.co/cFE750AjAP — allkpop (@allkpop) January 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)