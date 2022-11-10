RM had previously announced that he would be releasing his solo album sometime this year. Well the wait may be over sooner than you think. BigHit Music's Twitter Handle dropped the name, poster and release date for his album, which is titled Indigo. Indigo will release on December 2 at 2 pm KST and we cannot wait! BTS’ RM and Jang Hang Joon's New Variety Show ‘The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge’ to Premiere on December 2!

