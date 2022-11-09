RM and Jang Hang Joon had previously been confirmed to be the MCs for the new variety show The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge, and the announcement is now official with a poster and premiere date. The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge is a journey that explores all human beings in the world from a variety of perspectives so that one may be able to find a new side to themself. BTS’ RM To Release His Solo Album in November!

View Teaser Here:

View More Here:

#BTS's #RM's New Variety Show Announces Official Broadcast Date With Poster And Teaser Introducing The Casthttps://t.co/pfp70r6QWx pic.twitter.com/kan8UD5kFg — Soompi (@soompi) November 9, 2022

