Eric and Na Hye Mi first got married in July in 2017 after they dated for 5 years. And now after being married for another 5, the pair have announced that Na Hye Mi is pregnant. Congratulations to the Eric and Na Hye Mi!

#Eric and #NaHyeMi are becoming parents! After 5 years of marriage, Na Hye Mi and Eric agency both announce the actress is currently pregnant. Congratulations!https://t.co/A6eZL0lh4w#KoreanUpdates VF pic.twitter.com/ueTuKQWpPn — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) August 23, 2022

