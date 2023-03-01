Earlier in 2022 Eric's agency had announced that him and his wife Na Hye Mi are pregnant. And now they have finally welcomed their first child, a baby boy! Eric is also the first member of Shinhwa to become a father.

View Tweet Here:

Shinhwa's Eric & Na Hye Mi welcome their first babyhttps://t.co/zUlSvyYbKK — allkpop (@allkpop) March 1, 2023

