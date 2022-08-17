As EXO celebrate their 10th anniversary, one particular member Sehun is also gearing up to be September edition of Elle Magazine Kim Yuna, who is a professional figure skater. Sehun shared that the members of EXO are like his family and that he looks forward to the future. Blue Dragon Series Awards: From Kim Go Eun to EXO’s Kai, Check Out the Complete List of Winners!

View Images Here:

#Sehun shares his thoughts on celebrating #EXO's 10th anniversary in Elle Magazine https://t.co/X8dXaBqOni — allkpop (@allkpop) August 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)