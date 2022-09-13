EXO's Suho has been cast in a new drama titled Hip. He will be making a comeback to acting after almost 4 years and has previously starred in other k-dramas as well. Some of the names of the dramas Suho starred in are Rich Man, The Universe’s Star, Prime Minister and I and more. He has also starred in films Glory Day, The Present, Student A and others. Kai Teams Up with Gucci for 'DAZED Korea' Magazine.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)