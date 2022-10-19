Kim Yuna and Ko Woo Rim earlier announced their marriage plans. On July 25 it was reported that the two are in a relationship and are planning to get married. They will be getting married at Shilla Hotel in Seoul on October 22. Forestella will sing a congratulatory song for the couple but it's unclear if Woorim will sing with the group. Congratulations to Yuna and Woorim! Gong Hyo Jin Shares More Photos From Her Wedding With Kevin Oh on Insta.

