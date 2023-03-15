Bang Si Hyuk got candid about what went down between HYBE and SM Entertainment and mentioned that it was not his personal goal to acquire the agency. He further mentioned that HYBE made two offers which were rejected both times. Lee Soo Man, the founder of SM then contacted Si Hyuk and asked him about his thoughts on acquiring stocks, which he then agreed to since he thought it was alright at the time. What they did not expect after was the overheated and competitive battle for acquisition that was creating significant damage. HYBE Discontinues Acquisition Process of SM Entertainment After Coming to Agreement with Kakao.

View Full Story Here:

Founder Bang Si Hyuk Claims It Was Not His Intention For HYBE To Acquire SM Entertainment All Alonghttps://t.co/b6AQuKXtJH — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)