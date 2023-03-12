Earlier HYBE had signed a deal with SM founder Lee Soo Man 14.8 percent stake in the company, making them the largest shareholder. This came after Kakao's attempt to purchase a 9.05 percent stake in SM Entertainment by buying newly issues shares and convertible bonds which Lee Soo Man said was illegal. He took Kakao to court and request for an injunction was granted.

BREAKING: HYBE Announces Withdrawal From SM Acquisition After Coming To Agreement With Kakaohttps://t.co/TbY0E3RxTG pic.twitter.com/eoJJKrwQLQ — Soompi (@soompi) March 12, 2023

