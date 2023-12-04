Choi Min-hwan, a 31-year-old member of the Korean rock band FT Island, and his 26-year-old wife, Kim Yul-hee, formerly associated with the K-pop girl group Laboum, have made a public announcement regarding their divorce after completing five years of marriage. Their relationship became public in 2017 when Min-hwan and Yul-hee shared their photos on Instagram, captivating fans with their romance. The couple, blessed with three children, five-year-old Choi Ja-yeul and twins Choi A-yoon and Choi A-rin, both aged two—have reached this significant decision. Jung Joo Yeon Announces Divorce Six Months After Marriage.

Choi Min-hwan Shares Divorce News On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 민환 최 (@minhwan12)

