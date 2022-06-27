(G)I-DLE released the music video for their song "Tomboy" back on March 14. The music video was everything you'd expect from the girls of (G)I-DLE, rebellious, badass and amazing. The kind of music video that leaves you feeling energetic. The girls recently performed the song at the WATERBOMB Festival and a fancam of Minnie has been released. She looks bold and beautiful as she performs their hit song. International Women's Day 2022 Special: From Blackpink To Mamamoo, Five K-Pop All-Girl Bands Who Used Music As Empowerment.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)