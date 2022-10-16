There is only one President for ARMYs and that's Kim Namjoon. The President Namjoon joke has been ongoing in the fandom but fans sometimes kick it up a notch and make edits to make it look real. Namjoon spotted one such edit on Weverse and replied saying "I need citizenship first", when a Brazilian fan told him they want him to be President. Fans also hijacked President's Day to celebrate RM and have already elected him as President of Namkanda. BTS’ RM Features as a Tactician in This Trippy Video for ‘Sexy Nukim’ by Balming Tiger.

View More Details Here:

Here's How BTS's RM Reacted To Being Elected "President Of Brazil"https://t.co/LtBFLBpa03 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) October 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)