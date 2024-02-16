BTS' Jungkook is setting things on fire with his new advertisement campaign for Calvin Klein. The golden maknae of the Korean boy band was recently trending for his behind-the-scenes video from the same ad campaign shoot. Now, his pictures are online, and ARMYs are going gaga again with his new images, which unapologetically exude the 'Good Boy Turned Bad' vibe. In these monochrome pictures, he is seen wearing an all-black outfit with black sleep pants and a leather jacket, while in others, he looks fabulous in a white outfit paired with a black coat. Despite serving in the military, Jungkook, the global sensation, is leaving no stone unturned to reignite the love of his fans and ensure they never forget him. BTS Jungkook Seduces ARMY with his Smoking Hot Look in Calvin Klein's Ad Campaign, Fans Hail Him as 'World Class Superstar'.

let your fit do the talking. Jung Kook wears new denim, documented at Grand Central Station, NYC. wide cut and relaxed? or slim and sleek? pic.twitter.com/t4YfOlC2jy — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) February 16, 2024

Jungkook looks handsome for Calvin Klein. pic.twitter.com/t6KL5eCQJK — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 16, 2024

