Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, delighted fans on Valentine's Day with a teaser video for his new campaign with Calvin Klein. Filmed against the backdrop of the iconic Grand Central Terminal in New York city, the advertisement captures Jungkook exuding confidence as he moves around the grand station. Dressed in a sleek black button-down shirt strategically left unbuttoned at the front, Jungkook effortlessly embodies Calvin Klein's signature mix of sensuality and sophistication. Fans worldwide were ecstatic over the visuals, showcasing the global star in stylish pieces and proving Jungkook's ability to surprise and delight the ARMY continuously. Additionally, fans couldn't help but swoon over how effortlessly sexy Jungkook looked in the campaign. BTS' Jimin Sends Warm Lunar New Year Wishes, Updates ARMY on His and Jungkook's Health Amid Military Service.

He is HOT!!!

Agreed

his range is crazy pic.twitter.com/s7IMqo6kjJ — jungkook loops ⁷ (@jeonjkloops) February 14, 2024

Anyone Okay?

jeon jungkook chapter 2 how are we armys ???? pic.twitter.com/k6vsWR6LSj — MAYCEE ⁷ fan account (@seokjinmylabsss) February 14, 2024

True

show a girl jungkook's gender and watch them go crazy pic.twitter.com/PcwcLYgWNT — jungkook loops ⁷ (@jeonjkloops) February 14, 2024

That Stare

what’s with this stare pic.twitter.com/nqSDPrldGg — jungkook loops ⁷ (@jeonjkloops) February 14, 2024

