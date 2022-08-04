Hwasa recently covered Post Malone's track "I Like You" from his album Twelve Carat Toothache. Post Malone noticed Hwasa's cover and reposted it on Facebook and the "Maria" singer was so excited. She also shared a screenshot of his repost on her own Instagram story.

View Hwasa's Story Here:

View Tweet Here:

#HWASA becomes speechless after finding out #PostMalone reposted her cover of 'I Like You' 😶https://t.co/zPXKck3HUI — allkpop (@allkpop) August 4, 2022

