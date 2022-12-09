Jiyeon and her fiance are fans of IU as well and had recently attended on of her concerts in September together. IU and Jiyeon especially have been close friends since their days on the SBS variety program Hero Girls from 2010 to 2011. IU will be singing the congratulatory song on her friend, Jiyeon's wedding day. Which Actor Had the Best Chemistry with IU?

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)