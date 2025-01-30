Legendary South Korean actress and voice artist Jang Mi-Ja, best known for her iconic roles in Clinic for Married Couples: Love and War and King The Land, passed away at the age of 84. Her death was confirmed by the Korean Broadcast Performers' Union on January 27, following a prolonged illness. Jang was a beloved figure in K-Drama, appearing in notable shows like Toji, The Second Republic, The Sons of Sol Pharmacy House, and Believe in Love. She gained widespread recognition for her role as a strict mother-in-law in Clinic for Married Couples, earning her the title of 'the nation’s mother-in-law.' Jang is survived by her husband and two sons. South Korean Actor Park Min Jae Dies of Cardiac Arrest in China; His Brother Posts Emotional Message, ‘My Beloved Brother Has Gone To Rest’.

Jang Mi-Ja No More

