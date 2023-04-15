Jessi has finally joined Jay Park's label More Vision Entertainment and the company welcomed the rapper. Jessi, Jay Park and the agency shared new profile photos of the two together signaling the start of a new era and they have left us speechless. Jessi left PSY's record label P Nation in July of 2022 after 3 years. Jessi Can't Stop Gushing About BTS's J-Hope, And Even Her Mom Agrees.

Check Out Jessi's Shoot with Jay Park:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessi / 제시 (@jessicah_o)

