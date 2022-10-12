Jimin's birthday is finally here and ARMYs are sure showing him all the love he deserves. Many hashtags like #JIMINDAY, #OurBelovedJimin, #JiminOurPride and more are trending on Twitter as fans wish him on his 27th birthday. Let's take a look at how some ARMYs wished him. Happy Birthday to Jimin! Elle Japan Names BTS’ Jimin a Role Model in ‘Top Korean Idols Who Stood Out Even Before Their Debut’ Article!

So Beautiful

Everything Jimin

Spring Day for Jimin Day

Eternity

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)