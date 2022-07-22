Kim Hyun Joong is a singer and actor who had married his wife (she's not a celebrity) back in February. His agency recently announced that he is expecting a child with her. Kim Hyun Joong already has another child as well with a previous partner.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)