Kim Sae-ron ignited a stir on social media with an Instagram story hinting at a potential relationship with fellow actor Kim Soo Hyun. In an Instagram post shared on March 24, the actress posted a selfie with the actor, which was swiftly removed. However, netizens managed to snag screenshots, fueling speculation and discussions across various social media platforms. As anticipation mounted, Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, released a statement and denied any relationship between the two actors. Kim Soo Hyun in Talks To Star in a Comedy Series Amid Queen of Tears’ Massive Success? Here’s What We Know.

Kim Sae-ron Not Dating Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Sae Ron rapidly posts and deletes up close and personal photo with Kim Soo Hyun https://t.co/acDswv0HEB pic.twitter.com/KhagWqkwtk — Netizen Buzz (@netizenbuzz) March 23, 2024

