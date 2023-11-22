In a historic moment, King Charles, warmly welcomed BLACKPINK to Buckingham Palace, bestowing upon them Honorary MBEs. The K-Pop sensation earned this prestigious recognition for their impactful role as Advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow. Heartfelt congratulations are extended to Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa for this well-deserved honor! BLACKPINK at Buckingham Palace! K-Pop Girls Spell Exquisite in Pretty Gowns As They Attend South Korea-UK State Banquet Hosted by King Charles.

BLACKPINK Receive Their Honorary MBEs

The King, joined by The President and First Lady of the Republic of Korea, has welcomed @BLACKPINK to Buckingham Palace, as they are awarded Honorary MBEs. 🎖️ The K-Pop band have been awarded the honours in recognition of their role as Advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/8xeD4zWP3J — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 22, 2023

