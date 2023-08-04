Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung are expecting their second child. The actress' agency, MSteam Entertainment confirmed the news via statement. They said that Lee Min Jung is currently preggers, and the couple are happy about it. Both the Korean stars are already parents to a son, who was born in 2015. The couple got married in 2013. Who Is Ahn Bo-hyun? Jisoo Dating Korean Actor, Everything To Know About BLACKPINK Star's Boyfriend.

Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung Expecting Baby Again:

