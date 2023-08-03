BLACKPINK's Jisoo was recently spotted at the airport with her new boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun. Ahn Bo-hyun is a South Korean actor, model and television personality. The talented K-pop idol's recent appearance with Ahn Bo-hyun created quite a buzz on social media, especially amongst her fans. The new couple were spotted in matching outfits at the airport. Here's everything to know about BLACKPINK Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Spotted with Actor Boyfriend Ahn Bohyun at the Airport (View Pic).

Who is Ahn Bo-hyun?

Ahn Bo-hyun is a South Korean actor, model and television personality. The talented artist is represented by the FN entertainment agency. Born in Busan, South Korea, Ahn Bo-hyun made his acting debut in 2014. A graduate of Busan Sports High School, Ahn Bo-hyun used to participate in amateur boxing competitions and have also won a gold medal.

Ahn Bo-hyun Filmography

Actor Ahn Bo-hyun has starred in many TV series namely The Best Lover, My Runway, Descendants of the Sun, My Only Love Song, Undercover, Kairos, Itaewon Class, etc. In 2022, Ahn Bo-hyun won the Excellence Award, Actor in an OTT Drama for his role in My Name and Yumi's Cells at the 8th APAN Stars Awards. Ahn Bo-hyun last starred in the Netflix show See You in My 19th Life, opposite Shin Hye-sun. See You In My 19th Life, King The Land - Korean Dramas of The Week and Where To Watch Them Online.

Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun Relationship

Jisoo's recent appearance with Ahn Bo-hyun created quite a stir online, especially amongst her fans. The new couple were spotted in matching outfits at the airport. Jisoo's agency YG Entertainment also confirmed the relationship of the new couple who've created quite a buzz on social media.

Check Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun's Latest Photo:

BLACKPINK's Jisoo spotted with her boyfriend Ahn Bohyun at the airport in new image obtained by Dispatch. pic.twitter.com/RO8L72Dotc — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 3, 2023

"They are in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings. We would appreciate if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze [sic]," Jisoo's agency YG Entertainment said in a statement.

