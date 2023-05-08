Omega X announced in a statement that they have parted ways with their former agency. The band filed a lawsuit against them last year for a provisional injunction to suspend the validity of the exclusive contract. In their statement they said "Hello. This is OMEGA X. OMEGA X mutually and amicably agreed to terminate the exclusive contract after careful and lengthy discussions with our former agency Spire Entertainment. Accordingly, we decided to end all disputes with our former agency, Spire Entertainment." OMEGA X Members Shared Painful Stories Of The Abuse They Faced At Previous Agencies As Well.

View Full Statement Here:

#OMEGAX announces termination of their exclusive contract with Spire Entertainmenthttps://t.co/eme8GEPPIX — allkpop (@allkpop) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)