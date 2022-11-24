Park Bo Gum has officially joined CELINE as a global ambassador as confirmed by W Korea. He has now become the first male actor to do so after previously becoming popular for attending Celine's 2023 spring/summer menswear collection show. Jeon So Mi and Park Bo Gum Confirmed To Host 2022 MAMA Awards.

View Tweet Here:

#ParkBoGum officially joins global ambassador family for 'Celine', the first ever male actor to do so#ParkBoGumXCELINE #CELINEHOMMEhttps://t.co/FUiiwZ9I0b — allkpop (@allkpop) November 24, 2022

