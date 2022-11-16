Park Bo Gum and Jeon So Mi have been confirmed to host the 2022 MAMA Awards. PD Yoon Shin Hye of the MAMA Awards confirmed the news by releasing a statement that said "The host [of the 2022 MAMA Awards] on November 29 KST is Jeon So Mi. She will reveal charms that no other Korean show host has ever shown before." She added, "On November 30 KST, Park Bo Gum will stand as the host. Park Bo Gum, who you can't help but to think of [when thinking of] MAMA, makes us trust that we will all become one with music with his reliable [hosting] voice." BTS’ J-Hope To Take Solo Stage for 2022 MAMA Awards.

