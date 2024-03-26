The production team of Queen of Tears has addressed the buzz around Kim Soo Hyun's hefty salary, clarifying recent reports. Studio Dragon dismissed initial claims of the actor receiving an 800 million KRW per episode fee as unfounded. Media speculation had suggested a whopping 12.8 billion KRW or $ 9.5 million for the full 16-episode series, a third of the drama's 40 billion KRW budget. However, the truth emerged as Kim Soo Hyun's actual fee was revealed to be 300 million KRW per episode, significantly less than the earlier rumours. Queen of Tears: 8 Reasons You Shouldn’t Miss Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Romantic K-Drama!

Truth About Kim Soo Hyun Being Paid A Whopping 800 Million KRW Per Episode For Queen Of Tears

