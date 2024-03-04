The highly anticipated K-drama Queen of Tears is already creating a buzz with its emotional and captivating trailer. The drama's main characters, representing the retail world's queen and prince, navigate a challenging marital situation. The one-minute and 23-second trailer, entwining a love story with humour, fear, heartbreak, suspense, and a touch of magic, has everyone talking! Kim Ji Won in Talks to Star in Upcoming Drama 'Queen of Tears' Alongside Kim soo Hyun.

Here's why you shouldn't miss the chance to watch Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's romantic rollercoaster:

1. Captivating Duo: This drama marks the first-ever collaboration between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. Their chemistry is palpable, promising an unforgettable experience. And you know what’s more special? Queen of Tears serves as Kim So Hyun's comeback after a three-year hiatus.

2. Stellar Script and Direction: With acclaimed writer Park Ji Eun, known for Crash Landing on You, and visionary directors Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, this drama is set to be a masterclass in storytelling.

3. Gripping Storyline: Kim Soo Hyun portrays Baek Hyun-woo, a man with a perfect life until his past comes knocking. Watch him navigate the challenges between his career and personal life.

4. Mystery and Suspense: The storyline hints at hidden secrets, adding suspense and promising thrill.

5. Star-Studded Cast: Alongside the main duo, expect stellar performances from Kwak Dong-yeon and Lee Joo-bin, making this a memorable drama.

Watch Queen of Tears Trailer

6. Global Access: Queen of Tears will premiere exclusively on Netflix, making it accessible globally. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to binge-watch!

7. Emotional Rollercoaster: Brace yourself for a whirlwind of emotions as the series dives into love, secrets, and the complexities of relationships.

8. A Fresh Take on Romance: The show redefines the love-hate relationship within marriage, offering a fresh perspective on rekindling romance.

Queen of Tears is a must-watch drama that promises to tug at your heartstrings, so mark your calendars for March 9 and get ready to experience the highs and lows of love like never before!

