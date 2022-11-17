Seo Ji Hye will be starring in TV Chosun's new miniseries titled Red Balloon which tells the story of Jo Eun Kang who wants to become a teacher but instead becomes a tutor due to failing her employment exams. Overall Red Balloon is about that sense of deprivation we all feel when we compare ourselves to others, and the thirst of jealous ambition, and our struggles to quench that thirst. Seasons of Blossom Teaser: Seo Ji Hoon and So Ju Yeon’s Webtoon-Based Drama To Release on September 21!

View Tweet Here:

#SeoJiHye Is A Cheerful, Aspiring Teacher With A Hidden Agenda In Upcoming Weekend Drama https://t.co/AeQnOmuRQu pic.twitter.com/jAIKjFB3lK — Soompi (@soompi) November 16, 2022

